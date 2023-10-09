LKIM introduces one association, one product to boost income

PORT KLANG: The Fisheries Development Authority Malaysia (LKIM) has introduced the one fishermen’s association, one product initiative to improve the economy and eradicate poverty among fishermen in the country.

Its chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said the move could also improve the living standards and quality of life of fishermen, most of whom belong to the lower-income group (B40).

“There are 113 fishermen associations nationwide, and I plan that each of these associations has its own downstream products and activities.

“We want each association to offer fish-based products so that more income can be generated,” he told reporters, after opening the Rahmah Mesra MADANI with Pulau Indah Orang Asli fishermen today.

He said this initiative can also help the government ensure that the supply of fish products in the market is always sufficient.

At the event, twenty-nine fishermen from the Orang Asli village received food packs and fishing equipment worth RM31,030, under the Modern Equipment Assistance (Touch Point).-Bernama