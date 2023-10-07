LKIM: Mobile Fishmonger project to boost fishermen’s income, lower prices

KUALA PERLIS: The Department of Fisheries Malaysia (LKIM) has introduced the “Mobile Fishmonger” project as part of its efforts to boost the income of fishermen while lowering the cost for consumers at the same time, said LKIM chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil.

He said the pilot project provides a motorcycle, fish container and raincoat to enable fishermen to deliver their catch directly to consumers at prices about 30 per cent lower than the markets.

“Based on the concept of “From the Fisherman to the Kitchen”, this programme allows fishermen to sell their catch directly, without relying on middlemen,” he told reporters at the Rahmah Programme, Mesra MADANI, here today.

He said, during the initial phase, motorcycles fitted with fish containers costing RM10,000 have been distributed to 16 fishermen’s associations nationwide.

Among the 16 fishermen’s associations involved in the pilot project are south Perlis; Kuala Muda, Yan (Kedah); south Penang; Bachok, Kota Bharu (Kelantan); Besut, south Kuala Terengganu; Rompin, Pahang; Kuala Langat, Sempang (Selangor); south Melaka; Batu Pahat, Johor; Kudat Sabah; and Layar Rimbas, Sarawak.

He said LKIM will also expand the programme nationwide with the opening of 136 fish markets, which will be built near fishing jetties and self-managed by the local fishing communities.

“These fish markets are an important aspect towards enhancing food security. We want to ensure that everyone, not just those near the coastal areas, but also people in cities and towns benefit from these markets.

“The price of fish will be cheaper at these markets as we will cut the supply chain cost, no more middlemen,” he said. -Bernama