KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) will provide 165 tonnes of frozen fish as a stockpile to ensure sufficient supply for the domestic market.

Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Sim Tze Tzin said the frozen fish under the Q’Fish brand would also be sold at cheaper prices compared to the market.

“People will be able to enjoy the benefits as the prices are cheaper, namely RM10 per kg compared to the usual market price of RM14 per kg,“ he told the Dewan Rakyat sitting, here today.

He was replying to a question from senator Datuk Ismail Ibrahim about the ministry’s efforts in ensuring sufficient supply of fish stocks for the domestic market from next year until 2023.

To another question by Ismail on the total number of deep-sea fishermen in the country as at November this year, Sim said there were 652 active deep-sea fishermen with 1,073 registered vessels.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry would build four more Collection and Distribution Centre (CCDC) in Batu Pahat and Pengerang in Johor and Kuala Nerus and Dungun in Terengganu.

“At the moment, there are 25 freshwater fish CCDC and 27 CCDC for marine fish which serve as a one-stop centre for fishermen to market their fish and aquaculture products,“ he said. — Bernama