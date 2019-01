PETALING JAYA: DAP could accept former PAS leaders Datuk Fadzil Noor and Datuk Nik Aziz Nik Mat as prime minister-designate for Malaysia, but not Datuk Seri Hadi Awang.

Its adviser Lim Kit Siang said DAP leaders could trust Fadzil Noor and Nik Aziz to keep to their word.

Lim said he had never said PAS nominated Hadi to be prime minister or that he had declared himself to be prime minister-designate.

“What I said yesterday was that the reason why Hadi and other PAS leaders are telling lies about the DAP being anti-Malay and anti-Islam was because the DAP had refused to support Hadi as the prime minister candidate for Pakatan Rakyat in the 13th General Election in 2013,” Lim said today.

“Before the 13th General Election, Hadi through the PAS leadership had approached me to broach the subject of a prime ministerial-designate, on the ground the Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was not a suitable candidate.

“PAS leaders were quite astute as not to suggest themselves that Hadi should be the prime ministerial candidate for Pakatan Rakyat, and diplomatically suggested that their proposal for a suitable prime ministerial candidate was veteran Umno politician Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.”