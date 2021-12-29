LKS: What Keluarga Malaysia when PM ignores annual Christmas high tea?

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri on Dec 25 ignored the annual Christmas high tea of the Christian Federation of Malaysia, which had been attended by the Prime Minister or his representative every year since 1999, Lim Kit Siang said today.

According to the DAP veteran, this signals that Ismail Sabri’s “Keluarga Malaysia” is not for unity in diversity of Malaysia’s multi-racial, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-cultural population and no unifying policy at all.

“A Christian in Malaysia believes that Malaysia has now a Prime Minister who has no Christmas message to Christians, as no major printed media and the electronic media has published such a Christmas message,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement.

Lim said on Dec 26 Cabinet Ministers launched their Ops Damage Control for their disastrous mismanagement of the massive floods especially in Selangor and Pahang, which were mere PR stunts of no benefit to any flood victim.

“(Datuk Seri) Rina Harun started the Operation, and although not in her high-heels or a grand hotel dinner, used a water jet to wash an apparently clean patch of pavement while surrounded by cameramen,” he said.

“The Social Welfare Department (JKM) later clarified that Rina was cleaning up birds and lizard dropping stains that were difficult to get rid of before, making Rina Harun the highest paid bird and lizard droppings cleaner in the world.

“After Rina’s ‘water jet’ gaffe, there was Prime Minister Ismail Sabri’s ‘shovel gate’ where he posed in front of press cameras with a shovel which he used to scoop and toss some dirt once before the shovel was handed back to a person in a Fire Department uniform.

“Ismail also created world history where an ambulance had to wait at a junction to give way to the Prime Minister’s convoy to allow Ismail to perform his one-scoop PR act.”

Lim also took a dig at Deputy Minister for Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff.

“The latest farce in Ops Damage Control by the Cabinet Ministers is the Deputy Minister for Women, Family and Community Development posing for photograph driving a lorry as her contribution to the efforts in the flood situation, but she forgot to put the key in the ignition lock,” he said.

“When did Malaysian tax-payers pay the Prime Minister and his Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers to be joke fodders?”

On Dec 27, 2021, a convicted criminal opened an international conference in Malaysia, Lim said.

“It is not what the convicted criminal said at the opening of the international conference, some of which are right and proper, but the fact that a convicted criminal could be invited to open an international conference – bringing unprecedented infamy to the country, which should have been avoided by both the convicted criminal and the international conference if either of them have an iota of decency, love and concern for the country,” he added.