LLPM lodges MACC report on alleged conspiracy in port tender process

LABUAN: The Labuan Liberty Wharf operator, Labuan Liberty Port Management Sdn Bhd (LLPM), today lodged a report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on an alleged conspiracy in the Labuan port tender decision-making process.

The port operator also lodged a report on a ‘leaked’ port tender result which had not been officially announced by the Labuan Port Authority (LPA).

The reports seek for a thorough investigation by the MACC.

LLPM general manager Abd Ghani Paijan said they are not pointing fingers at any parties but just want a fair investigation by the MACC.

“The leaked tender result which had gone viral following a news report by a local daily on Saturday (Dec 14) had unnecessarily created confusion and panic to the management, staff, business clients and port users,” he told reporters outside the MACC office at the Financial Park Complex, here after lodging the reports.

He said the news reports on the alleged leaked tender result and evidence on the alleged conspiracy had been handed over to Labuan MACC director Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yusizzudin Mohd Yusof.

Ghani was accompanied by LLPM corporate director Zaid Zain and security manager Kasli Sulaiman.

LPA in a statement today denied that any decision had been made on the new operator of containerised port Labuan Liberty Wharf.

“Any baseless statements will only jeopardise the selection process of the new Labuan Liberty Wharf operator,” it said.

LPA chairman Chan Foong Hin told Bernama that any decision would be made by the LPA board.

“The news report was premature. They never checked with LPA, as until now we have not made any official announcement as some necessary ‘steps’ have not been finalised. Therefore, how do you know the operator chosen was totally not Labuan related?” he asked. — Bernama