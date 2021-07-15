Loading, unloading non-essential cargo allowed in EMCO areas for limited number of days

PUTRAJAYA: All handling, receiving, loading and unloading activities of imported non-essential goods and cargo for export and import purposes in areas under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) are allowed from today to July 17, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

In a statement here, he said that the National Security Council (MKN) had given the special permission in a letter dated July 13, 2021 to immediately reduce congestion at certain ports, which had reached as high as 80 percent of their capacities.

As such, he said that loading and unloading activities are permitted to continue on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays according to existing MKN standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Wee said this was particularly important for high traffic areas such as in Port Klang to maintain efficient port operations and prevent cargo backlogs despite the EMCO order and that the move was also expected to help companies mitigate high storage costs.

“(The) MOT (Ministry of Transport) will continue to monitor the status of ports and airports to ensure that goods and cargo can continue to be transported safely under strict Covid-19 prevention procedures as stipulated by MKN,“ he said.

He said the companies involved must comply with the stipulated conditions such as the SOPs for the Transport and Logistics Industry under Movement Control updated June 15, 2021, all healthcare protocols by the Ministry of Health and not allowing persons under surveillance (PUS) or anyone under quarantine to participate in the activities.

Wee said the exporters, importers and warehouse operators must obtain police approval with their cargo-related documents along with a list of workers names as proof before loading or unloading non-essential goods.

“The police permission can be used as travel permission at road blocks and to be shown to enforcement personnel while performing the activity at the company’s premises,” he said. — Bernama