Loan repayment moratorium valued at RM85.8 bln as of Sept 4 - Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The value of loan repayment moratorium by financial institutions since April 1, 2020 was estimated at RM85.8 billion as of Sept 4, 2020, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Out of the total amount, some RM30 billion had benefitted the business sector while RM55.8 billion was benefitted by individuals, he said.

As the blanket moratorium is officially ending on Sept 30, 2020, banking institutions will continue to be ready to assist borrowers who are still affected by the Covid-19 pandemic through targeted bank assistance beginning Oct 1, 2020.

Tengku Zafrul also urged those who still need assistance and had not discussed with their respective banks to do so immediately.

“Bank Negara Malaysia is also undertaking an online survey to obtain public feedback during this challenging period,” he said in the 21st LAKSANA report on the implementation of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN) and National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) issued today.

The Targeted Repayment Assistance survey for individuals is available at https://forms.gle/DBjms9g9wyYK5QYT9, while for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), it is available at https://forms.gle/WkpHjCqKAnyfa9L69. -Bernama