Loan-shark Ah Long ‘extinct’ in Perlis

KANGAR: While illegal ‘Ah Long’ loan-sharking activities are often a cancerous presence in the community in some states, Perlis is seen to be completely free from this scourge.

A survey, which started from the three entrances to Perlis, namely in Sanglang, Jelempok and Ulu Pauh to the border town of Padang Besar, found that neither Ah Long banners nor any advertisements could be seen offering its services anywhere.

Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad said based on statistics from five years ago, the number of cases related to unlicensed loans in the state was very low, with three cases in 2021 compared to six cases in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

In fact, she said in 2018, there were no cases related to Ah Long in Perlis and only four cases were detected in the previous year.

She said the success of Perlis police contingent in curbing the activities of unlicensed borrowers was the result of hard collaborative work involving all departments including the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK), Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) and all district police chiefs.

“In an effort to curb these criminal activities, IPK Perlis uses three levels of prevention, namely firmness, awareness and monitoring,“ she said.

Surina said in the first stage, IPK Perlis used the method of firmness, which is not to compromise in eradicating any Ah Long presence, while at the awareness stage, police often held campaigns to inform the community on the dangers of loan-sharking.

She said to ensure that Perlis remained free from the clutches of Ah Long, police are conducting intelligence and operations on an ongoing basis.

“Each district is divided into several sectors and we place an observer officer in each sector, whose job is to observe Ah Long in his area,“ she said.

Meanwhile, a retiree who only wants to be known as Makruz, 65, said loan-shark activities can be said to be non-existent in Perlis for a long time now.

“Even if you cruise around Perlis, you will not be able to find (Ah Long) casting a shadow, you will not find it,“ he told Bernama.

Also sharing her view, civil servant Nuraida Mansor, 48, said for five years now, she had not received an advertisement for a loan in the mailbox, nor had she seen any (Ah Long) advertisement.

“As far as I remember ... I have never seen a single (Ah Long) advertisement in Perlis for the past five years. There used to be, but it has vanished and if not, only for a fleeting moment,” she told Bernama recently. - Bernama