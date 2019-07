KUANTAN: Over 900 pieces of banners and posters advertising illegal money lending services were taken down during a two-hour operation here today.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the operation at two targeted sites namely housing areas and popular spots in Indera Mahkota and the city began at 9am.

He said 22 personnel from the Pahang JSJK and the Kuantan Municipal Council were mobilised to assist in the clean-up operation.

“We will also hand over the phone numbers posted on the advertisements, to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to restrict their activities and prevent the public from being deceived.

“Checks will be made to see if licensed money lending companies have violated the rules or resorted to unethical advertising,“ he told reporters here today.

The police have from 2018 until yesterday, detained 10 individuals for putting up loan shark banners and posters he said, adding that the offences were usually committed early in the morning.

He said the people who usually fall in the loan sharks’ trap were small-time businesswomen who only wanted to borrow small amounts.

“Some wanted just RM5,000 for their business capital but they end up falling victims as they get trapped in a cycle of never ending debt,“ he said. — Bernama