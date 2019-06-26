Loan sharks advertise false services to avoid authorities

ALOR STAR: Unlicensed money lenders or loan sharks are believed to be advertising false services and businesses on their posters and banners to avoid being detected by the authorities.

Kedah Chief Police Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said some services used were language classes and tuition centres.

“However, we will trace the loan sharks involved through the telephone numbers advertised,“ he told reporters during “Op Vulture” here, today.

In the operation focused on the area surrounding Simpang Kuala here, Kedah Commercial Crime Investigation Department with the cooperation of Alor Star City Council brought down 250 advertisements by loan sharks.

Zainuddin said 16 such operations were carried out between January and June last year, with 647 advertisements taken down and six individuals detained.

In the same period this year, 858 advertisements were taken down, with 10 arrests made. — Bernama