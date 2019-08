KUALA LUMPUR: The actions of loan sharks who displayed posters of a defaulter throughout a village in Chendering, Terengganu, made the 37-year-old victim and his family to seek refuge in Kuala Lumpur a few days ago.

The defaulter, known only as Khairul, told reporters at a press conference organised by the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) here today, that posters bearing his image with the words “Pinjam Wang, Bayar Wang” (Borrow Money, Re-pay Money) had even been put up at a bus station and a mosque, after he failed to settle loan repayments totalling about RM19,000.

The recent situation also made fellow villagers to stop frequenting Khairul’s stall, causing him to suffer a loss of business and they also kept away from Khairul and his family.

Acknowledging that he had made a mistake, the father of two girls said he had borrowed RM1,200 from the loan sharks in May this year to start a food stall business outside his home but after he failed to make the repayment according to the stipulated time period, the outstanding loan amount had continued to increase despite the fact that Khairul had already made payments amounting to about RM7,000.

Khairul added that he had asked his daughters to suspend their university studies as he was worried for their safety, adding that it was also uncertain if his younger daughter would be able to continue her studies in Japan this month as scheduled.

The loan sharks’ tactics of putting up posters of defaulters were cruel and had disturbed their peace of mind, said PPIM president Datuk Nadzim Johan who added that for the moment, Khairul and his family were under the protection of PPIM. — Bernama