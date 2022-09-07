Loan sharks target shop owner’s outlet over former employee’s debts

PETALING JAYA: An average day turned into a nightmare for windscreen shop owner after seeing his shop at Jalan Dedap 13, Taman Johor Jaya, splattered with red paint on Monday.

The Star reports the victim, who only wants to be identified as Tay, 53, said his shop was plastered with posters of a former employee of the store who quit working since 2014.

“The incident occurred at 7.45am on Monday after one of my workers arrived at the shop. There were also posters with the picture and personal information of a former employee all over the shutter door, along with a note that says ‘pay the money you owe or else’,“ he said

Not to mention, Tay thinks the loan shark responsible for vandalising his shop left his contact information on the posters.

“The man they are looking for is known as Cheah, 32. He left the shop eight years ago. He only worked here for ten months and used to stay at the workers’ dorm upstairs. We contacted the loan shark to tell them that Cheah was no longer here and asked them not to bother the shop. But the loan shark told us to either settle Cheah’s debt or help them locate his whereabouts,“ he reportedly said.

Johor Jaya assemblyman Liow Cai Tung condemned the loan shark’s actions saying that they should go after their intended target.

“They already have all the information they need to find the man, so why bother this shop and harass them?” she asked.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said police confirmed the report lodged by Tay on 5 September.

“The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief and causing loss or damage, which carries imprisonment of not less than one year and not more than five years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction,“ Mohd Sohaimi reportedly said.