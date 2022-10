PETALING JAYA: A local actor will be charged at the Sepang Sessions Court this morning, for allegedly uploading video clips containing lewd actions on his social media profile, NST reports.

The 36-year-old actor will be charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, for the offence of making and initiating the transmission of communications that are discordant video clips.

If convicted, the actor will serve a year in prison, or pay RM50,000 fine, or both.