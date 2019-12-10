Local animations now of world-class standards: Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has described the standards of current locally produced animation works as being on par with world-class productions.

He said Malaysians should be proud of the achievements as they were produced by local talented animation artists.

“(Local animation work) doesn’t look like it has been produced in Malaysia. It looks like world-class technology and we should be proud that we can pull off such high-tech animated films.

“I think that many of our people are good at drawing and animation started off with drawing, characters and so on and to produce a story is not so easy, furthermore, we will have to add music in the background.

“I see this is as a complete work, in terms of the story, technology and music. I think I can say that it is of world standard,” he said after watching the animated movie Ejen Ali The Movie here last night.

Also accompanying the prime minister was his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali.

According to media reports, Ejen Ali the Movie has collected RM13 million after seven days of screening in 162 theatres in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei.

The movie also topped the charts for the local movie box-office by collecting more than RM1.8 million on the first day of the screening on Nov 28.

Co-Produced by Primeworks Studios and Wau Animation, Ejen Ali the Movie tells the story about a 12-year-old boy recruited as an agent by an intelligence agency called the Meta Advance Tactical Agency (Mata), and is then tasked to protect the futuristic city of Cyberaya from external threats. — Bernama