PETALING JAYA: A local author has purportedly tried to ask for money from Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in exchange for him not publishing a book that allegedly defames the PKR president.

Senior PKR lawmaker Datuk Johari Abdul said he was recently given a manuscript of the yet-to-be-published book by the author himself, who had also requested the former to inform Anwar of its contents.

“The author wants me to tell Anwar that the book was ready and that someone has already agreed to offer him RM400,000 to publish the book,“ he told a press conference after PKR’s political bureau meeting, here, today.

“He said if Anwar can offer higher than that amount, he was willing to handover the manuscript. There is a clear element of blackmailing here.”

Johari called for the press conference after lodging a police report at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters pertaining to the matter.

According to the Sungai Petani MP, despite being advised by Anwar to drop the issue as the latter considered it “normal”, he could not remain silent as there were criminal elements and it involved the integrity of the party leader.

“The book is full of baseless accusations and slander against Anwar. But when he blackmailed, he has crossed the line. I hope the police will take the necessary action against the author,“ he said.

Johari said the book, titled “Mengapa Anwar Tak Boleh Jadi PM” (Why Anwar Should Not Be PM), contained several allegations implicating the Port Dickson MP, including on homosexuality and corruption.

“The manuscript also contains elements questioning the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision to grant Anwar a full pardon following his release from prison,“ he said.