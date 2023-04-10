Local authorities, enforcement agencies urged to check foreign traders’ licences, permits around Seremban, Nilai

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) has urged local authorities (PBT) and law enforcement agencies to take strict action against foreign traders in the Seremban and Nilai area who violate the rules.

He said that to resolve the issue, a committee chaired by state secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim which also involved other agencies had been set up to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the licences and permits issued to the traders concerned.

He said the Immigration Department must also conduct regular visits to the business premises by checking the permits of foreigners staying in Seremban and Nilai.

“Sometimes these people have three licences. The PBT has to check the permits issued so that we can check these foreign traders who are doing business here. From the reports, they actually have valid licences and some of them run their business on a rental basis.

“This matter has to be looked into by the committee to see what action can be taken... this situation has to be controlled so that it does not develop further. We want them to respect the laws of the country,“ he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

Aminuddin said he also received a report on the behaviour of some foreign traders which had marred the country’s image, especially on social media.

He also advised landlords in the country not to be easily manipulated into renting out their premises to foreign traders. -Bernama