Local authorities in Perak urged to issue daily licence to hawkers, petty traders

IPOH: Local authorities in Perak have been urged to issue daily business licences to hawkers and petty traders to save on their costs during these challenging times.

State Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi said such a system had been implemented by the Manjung Municipal Council since May 21.

“With daily licences, hawkers only have to pay for the days they do business only and payments can be made online, which is easier for them,” she told reporters after launching the ‘START’ Creative Art Video Series, a documentary series project by Koloni Karyawan Amanjaya (PORT), here today.

Commenting further, Nolee Ashilin said based on current practices, traders will have to pay on a monthly or annual basis which is more expensive because they have to pay lump sum.

On the ‘START’ project, she said it highlighted the work of Perak creative arts practitioners in the form of interviews, demonstrations and tutorials to find new ways and directions to address the Covid-19 challenges.

For the first phase, she said 10 videos had been produced in collaboration with Tourism Perak, Kraftangan Perak and Digital Perak.

“The first video, titled ‘Penghasilan Sampul dan Kad Raya’ has garnered 25,000 views so far,“ she added. - Bernama