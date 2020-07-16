Local authorities must act against owners of abandoned premises - S’gor MB

SHAH ALAM: Local authorities in Selangor have been directed to take stern action against owners of abandoned premises, including government departments or agency buildings, to prevent these places from becoming breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said strict action which includes fines on the owners of such premises can be taken to prevent the building from being misused by certain parties as well as being a place that will aid in the spread of infectious diseases.

“I would like to emphasise that departments and agencies should be responsible for their respective premises and that local authorities should send a warning notice to any owner of premises seen to be idle.

“I understand, (for example) in Hulu Selangor, there are several locations (abandoned premises). Although some of them are premises owned by the federal (agency), local authorities and land offices should also inspect the place and remind the owners about the condition of the building,“ he said at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Amirudin was answering supplementary questions from Harumaini Omar (Bersatu-Batang Kali) regarding the issue of abandoned government buildings and premises in Hulu Selangor.

Amirudin added that every provision for the repair of buildings must be applied for by the department or agency related to the state or federal treasury.

Meanwhile, in a brief ceremony at the lobby, Amirudin launched the ‘BooksFly2U’ programme which offers book loan services from 104 public libraries in Selangor by simply ordering via the Whatsapp application.

He said the first book loan service in Malaysia as a result of the Selangor Public Library Corporation initiative was implemented two weeks ago by using e-hailing transport to deliver books to borrowers within one to three days.

For those who are interested, book reservations can be made at 010-8491448 from 9am to 5pm daily except public holidays. — Bernama