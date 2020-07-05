Local authorities to adopt various measures to increase revenue collection: Zuraida

JOHOR BARU: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has proposed to the local authorities several measures to increase their revenue collection after experiencing an up to 10% fall since the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into force on March 18.

Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) said among the proposed measures was to carry out “whitening” process against illegal traders.

“For a small local authority, the fall is just between RM2 and RM3 million but for MBJB (Johor Baru City Council), it records RM40 million decrease,“ she told reporters after visiting the MBJB Tower, here today.

She said the ministry would also consider the proposal by MBJB to set up a One Stop Centre (OSC) to expedite the application of business licences to enable the recovery of business activities.

However, Zuraida said she was confident that the revenue collection would increase during the current recovery phase of Covid-19.

In another development, Zuraida said a waste disposal centre would be built in Tanjung Langsat near Pasir Gudang, here, to dispose of solid waste and scrap metal. - Bernama