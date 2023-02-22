Local authority engineer remanded three days to assist graft probe

KUANTAN: An engineer at the Bentong Municipal Council was remanded for three days starting today to assist investigations into a corruption case.

He is suspected to have received a bribe, namely a Mitsubishi Lancer CT9A car, in 2021.

The remand order was issued by Raub Magistrate’s Court Magistrate Siti Aisyah Ahmad against the 49- year-old suspect.

He was arrested after a statement was recorded from him at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Raub branch, yesterday, to assist the investigation in accordance with Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He is believed to have received the vehicle from a contractor who had obtained a project under his supervision by leaking the department’s estimated price information to the contractor for filling out the tender form.

Earlier, a 44-year-old male contractor was also remanded for five days starting yesterday to assist in the investigation of the same case after being arrested at MACC Raub branch on Monday.

In a separate case, two Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) employees were remanded for four days starting today to assist investigations into a false claim case involving RM5,940.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Nurul Farahah Mohd Suah here against the male and female suspects aged 41 and 42 respectively.

They were detained at the MACC office here yesterday after giving their statements.

On Feb 23, 2022, the man as the head of a department and the woman who serves as an operations assistant there are believed to have conspired to certify work to provide food and drinks as well as related equipment for participants of a course on Feb 24 and 25, when in fact the course never took place.

Meanwhile, MACC Pahang director Hairuzam Mohmad Amin@Hamim confirmed all the arrests. - Bernama