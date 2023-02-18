Local boat and crew nabbed for fishing violation in Perak waters

IPOH: Perak’s Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a local class B fishing boat about 0.8 nautical miles west of Pantai Segari last night for catching in waters less than five nautical miles from the coast as permitted under its licence.

State MMEA director Capt Mohd Hambali Ya’akup said the arrest was made by a patrol boat carrying out an operation in the waters of the state.

“When detained, the boat operated by a skipper aged 38 and a local crew aged 40 were believed to be committing the offence under Section 8 (b) of the Fisheries Act 1985,” he said here today.

He said the boat and crew as well as the catch were handed over to the state Maritime investigative officer for further action.

He also urged the public to channel maritime crime complaints to the Perak State Maritime Operations Centre at 05-6838737 or MERS 999.

In another development, the State Maritime has encouraged Malaysians to watch the film ‘Coast Guard Malaysia: Ops Helang’ now showing in cinemas nationwide, to better understand the role and responsibilities of the enforcement body. - Bernama