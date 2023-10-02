Local contractors charged with using forged banking statements to secure govt contracts

LABUAN: A local contractor pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to two charges of using a forged banking statement to secure RM95,420.00 worth of maintenance work contract two years ago.

The accused, Faizal Md Yassin, 45, entered the plea after the charges were read out before Judge Jason Juga.

According to the charge sheet, the accused had dishonestly submitted a falsified Efqi Jaya’s bank statement for the month of December 2019 and January 2022 to Labuan Education Department to apply for a contract on a maintenance job at SK Pantai.

He allegedly committed the offence at the department’s office in Financial Park Complex, here on March 14, 2020.

The charges were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 and set March 24 for remention.

In a separate case, another contractor also claimed trial to a new charge of using as genuine a forged banking statement to obtain RM278,790 worth of services of watering trees, shrubs, and flowers for a two-year contract from Labuan Corporation (LC).

Mohd Asyraf Kula, 30, allegedly submitted a falsified M A Berkat Enterprise’s Public Bank Berhad bank statement for the month of June 2019 to LC to apply for the contract.

Earlier on Jan 31, 2022, he had claimed trial to a charge of using a false document to obtain a RM1.6 million tender for external water reticulation works and related jobs at the Labuan Matriculation College in 2019.

Both charges were framed under the same Section 471 of the Penal Code.

Judge Jason allowed the accused bail of RM20,000 and set March 24 for remention of the two charges. - Bernama