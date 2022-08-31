Local councillor held over assault of disabled brother

SEREMBAN: A local authority council member in Negeri Sembilan has been remanded for four days beginning Sunday for allegedly beating up his younger brother, who is a person with disability (PwD), in Bandar Sri Jempol, near here.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the 40-year-old councillor was arrested in Bandar Sri Jempol after a member of the public reported the incident, which happened on Friday.

He said the 39-year-old victim claimed that he was assaulted, including being beaten with an object.

“He suffered injuries to his stomach and back and was given outpatient treatment at Hospital Jempol,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Hoo said the case was being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code. - Bernama