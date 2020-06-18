Local councils decide public amenity SOP

PETALING JAYA: Local councils have the prerogative on how to implement the standard operating procedures (SOP) for public amenities that have reopened after the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran yesterday said councils can decide how to address situations that affect residents under their jurisdiction.

This is according to the Local Government Act 1976 which applies to Peninsular Malaysia. The Act was passed by Parliament under Article 76(4) of the Federal Constitution to ensure uniformity of the law “relating to local government” in the nine Malay states, Penang and Malacca.

Petaling Jaya City Council is expected to release the SOP for the operations of open markets and night markets.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) recently announced that commercial premises and bazaars in the state will be allowed to reopen in stages beginning June 15.

He said the National Security Council’s (NSC) SOP would be used as a reference in the implementation and enforcement in the operation of all markets coordinated by local authorities. This would then be adjusted based on the areas concerned.

He said music and art classes as well as hiking activities of up to three persons in a group, are now allowed as long as social distancing is observed.

“Any form of activities in Selangor whether economic, social and recreational must comply with the SOP set by NSC,” Amirudin said.

“The state government will not hesitate to close premises or areas deemed risky in the event any party fails to comply with the SOP fully.”

