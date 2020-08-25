Local DJs in bid to set ‘livestream’ record

PETALING JAYA: For 124 disc jockeys (DJs) in the country, the music must go on, even during difficult times.

And while spinning the beats, they decided it could also serve as an attempt to set a new record at the same time.

The 124 individuals, who call themselves the “Malaysian Collective of DJs”, are now in the middle of a 228-hour “live” streaming marathon that is scheduled to end at midnight on Sunday.

The man behind the effort, Jay Subramaniam, said it was to entertain as much as it was to set a new record for the longest DJ “live” stream, but in order to get into the record books there was a RM15,000 fee.

To raise the money, Jay launched a crowdfunding effort on Facebook last Tuesday.

“I was hoping to raise the RM15,000 through this effort, but I was not confident we would meet that target,” he told theSun yesterday. To his surprise, the donation drive proved more successful than expected.

“We even received RM2,000 from a total stranger,” he said.

The first record for the “live” stream was spun on mixcloud.com (a new music-focused streaming solution that enables streaming via a legal and licensed platform) at noon last Friday. Each DJ had to man the console for two hours in eight different studios in Ipoh, Penang, Malacca, Sabah and Sarawak.

Jay said they were playing a variety of music genres, such as house disco, trance, Afro Latin, handbag house, hip hop, techno, progressive, Tamil, Dangdut and Bhangra.

He said apart from the DJs, another 180 to 190 people such as sound engineers, graphic designers, public relations officers and others worked behind the scenes to pull off the “live” stream marathon.

“We have already received almost 13,000 views from around the world,” Jay said.

“It has certainly put Malaysia on the map.”

It is trending as the second most popular stream on the platform.

While DJs have a reason to celebrate now, the time of joy is fleeting at best. Jay said efforts to get corporate sponsorship for the DJs proved unsuccessful, a clear example of the lack of understanding of their plight.

“People fail to understand that DJs do more than play music. They are professionals who work with the latest software and digital sound equipment worth millions.

“The next time you give a speech, remember it is the DJ who made it possible for you to be heard,” Jay said.

“But for now, it’s just us taking care of ourselves. As we say colloquially, it’s ‘DJ jaga DJ’,” he added.