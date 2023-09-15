Local editor Audrey Edwards passes away

PETALING JAYA: Malay Mail editor, Audrey Edwards (pix) breathed her last today.

Audrey, who is in her late 40s, was in the journalism industry for close to 20 years.

She wrote the commemorative book for MAF and the Malaysian AIDS Council, titled Ending AIDS: Silver Linings in the First 25 Years of Malaysian AIDS Council.

She was known for her passion to end HIV/AIDS while providing a voice for the marginalised.

She has won several industry awards throughout her illustrious career, including Best Reporter (English) in the National Press Club Media Awards and Ministry of Health Media Awards (Print).

Audrey was previously a fellow with the Alfred Friendly Press Fellowship in 2006 which involved her working for six months for The Washington Post.