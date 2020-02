PUTRAJAYA: Local factories will produce an additional 400,000 three-ply face masks per day to meet consumer demand amid the 2019 novel coronavirus infection in the country.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the industry players had given the assurance during a meeting with himself and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng two days ago.

“Previously, 90% of the local production was focused on face masks for surgical and industrial use. However, following the spread of the coronavirus, the demand for three-ply face masks has increased significantly,“ he told a press conference today.

He said on average, local mask manufacturing companies were operating at half of their total capacity, and with the government’s guarantee of purchasing the product for stockpiling, the industry players had agreed to the production increase.

According to Saifuddin, the increase would be able to meet consumer demand while avoiding panic buying.

He also advised traders not to raise prices as the face mask was a controlled item. — Bernama