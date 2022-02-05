Local film piracy continues, FDAM urges KKMM, authorities to act fast

KUALA LUMPUR: The Film Directors’ Association Of Malaysia (FDAM) has urged the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) and its agency, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) and the police to act immediately against digital piracy.

Its president, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim in a statement today said, the association viewed the matter seriously with the latest case involving the film Hantu Kuat Ketawa directed by Mawi.

“The association had contacted Mawi who is also a member of FDAM to inform him that his film had been pirated. We are prepared to assist him to find the best solution to stop piracy.

“The latest incident has given the impression that the Malaysian film industry is still not protected from being a victim of piracy. FDAM condemns the actions of these irresponsible parties who deliberately commit piracy involving local films,” he said.

In the statement, Ahmad described the perpetrators as pirates in the country’s film industry and should be given the appropriate punishment as a lesson to others not to simply commit such cyber crimes. — Bernama