Local, foreign media impressed by Mahathir’s sharp views

BANGKOK: Local and foreign media covering the Asean business and investment summit here today were bowled over by Prime Mnister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s (pix) sharp and analytical opinions on various current issues.

During a 45-minute dialogue session, the prime minister not only captured the media’s attention but also impressed them.

“He is a sharp and outstanding leader,” said Thai reporter Sirinet Domrongkitiphan.

Sirinet said Mahathir’s ideas and views could be adopted in other countries, including Thailand.

“I like his idea that Asean should stand together to grow faster and avoid being bullied if we go alone,” she said.

Meanwhile, an international journalist said Mahathir always gives fresh ideas and different points of view.

“It is an eye-opener for local and international journalists at the dialogue today,” she said.

Another Thai journalist, who wished to remain anonymous, said he enjoyed the session when Mahathir shared his tips on staying healthy.

“I wish he could write his health tips soon,” he said.

A quick check on Thai media showed that Mahathir’s health tips were widely reported online. — Bernama