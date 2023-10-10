Local golf caddy alleges army officers sexually abused her

A female golf caddy has recently claimed that two senior army officers had sexually assaulted her while she was at work. She lodged the report at the Simpang Ampat police station in Melaka on October 5.

The female caddy allegedly complained that one of the officers had hugged her waist and touched her breasts while making inappropriate comments, according to NST.

She continued, “On the way back to the golf club, the other officer pulled me close to him and, pretending to shake my hand, kissed my cheek.”

The officers, who are 51 and 52 years old, were based at a camp in Negri Sembilan, according to a statement by Melaka police chief Datuk Zainol Samah. They were later called in to help with investigations.

He added that one of the officers lodged a separate report, where he denied the accusations.

However, in another police report made by a colleague of the victim, Zainol added that the alleged victim’s coworker had also filed a report claiming not to have seen the incident.

Investigations have been launched under Section 354 of the Penal Code, and police are currently looking into the victim’s claims.