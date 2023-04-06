Local halal food sales expected to reach RM50b this year: Mohd Na’im

NILAI: The local halal food sector is seen to be growing as sales of halal food is expected to reach RM50 billion this year, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said in efforts to become the centre of the global halal industry, the government has introduced various initiatives aimed at improving the quality of halal products and attracting more foreign investments to Malaysia.

“We have also implemented and strengthened various digitisation programmes through the MyeHALAL system application to help entrepreneurs save time and facilitate the process to apply for halal certification in Malaysia.

He said this to reporters at the closing of the 2023 Mega Fatwa and Halal Carnival and launch of Sahabat Halal IPT at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia here today.

Mohd Na’im said the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) had also developed two halal applications for Malaysia namely SmartHalal and Verify Halal, which serve as a reference for consumers and the industry to obtain information related to the country’s halal certification.

Meanwhile on Sahabat Halal IPT, he said the university will act as spokesperson for JAKIM and state religious departments to explain and spread knowledge related to halal issues and management, especially to the student community.

“USIM has been chosen as the pioneer and I hope more institutions of higher learning will join us. We are developing a uniform model...as the coordination centre, USIM will develop a module to train members of Sahabat Halal IPT,“ he said adding that 39 USIM students are now members.

In another development, he said the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) and JAKIM will meet soon to look into the issue of the next-of-kin having to pay to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) the outstanding taxes left by a deceased person.

He said this was to avoid confusion among Muslims following a difference in opinion on the matter between Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor and Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Osman. - Bernama