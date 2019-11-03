Local man and 10 illegal immigrants nabbed after car chase

JOHOR BARU: A local man and 10 illegal immigrants travelling in a car were arrested by police after a car chase which ended with the suspects’ car crashing in Jalan Senai Utama, Taman Senai Utama Kulai, here today.

Johor Baru Utara district police chief ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad said the 31-year-man was carrying three women and seven men, all Indonesians, when he defied police orders to stop in Jalan Skudai, in front of Paradigm Mall, at 1.30am.

The driver and the 10 immigrants, aged between 20 and 40, were arrested after their Proton Exora crashed into one of five police patrol cars (MPV) which were pursuing them in the 20-minute chase, he said.

“The suspect was driving the car in a suspicious manner and when police used a loud hailer to flag them down, he sped off in an aggressive manner.

“Other MPV joined in the chase and the suspects’ car later went out of control and hit one of the MPV, damaging its front and rear left doors,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Taib said the suspects then ran into some nearby bushes but were caught by police.

He said all the foreigners did not possess any valid documents to be in the country.

He said checks showed that the driver was not wanted for any other offences.

Police seized the car and a handphone from the suspects. — Bernama