Local man found dead in Bukit Bintang, believed murdered

KUALA LUMPUR: A local man is believed to have been murdered after his body was found lying on a bed at a premises in Lorong Bukit Ceylon, Bukit Bintang, early this morning.

Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the police received information on the incident from the wife of the 28-year-old victim, a security guard, at about 4.15am.

“The victim also had bruises on his wrists and forehead. The police has initiated an investigation on the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code. A 20-year-old local suspect has been detained to help in investigations,” he said in a statement today.

He said preliminary investigation found that the place where the victim was found had been registered under his friend’s name.

“The police are investigating the motive for the killing and the autopsy is still in progress,” he said while urging anyone with information on the case to come forward. — Bernama