Local man missing at sea after falling off boat — Selangor MMEA

SHAH ALAM: A local man is feared missing at sea while on his way back to Pulau Carey after sending clients to go fishing on Pulau Ketam yesterday.

Selangor MMEA director Maritime Captain Mohd Rosli Kassim said the victim’s boat was found circling in the middle of the sea without passengers.

He said Hasmudin Anak Omar, 24, was feared to have fallen into the sea about 0.1 nautical miles south of the Mahang Straits, Pulau Che Mat Zin.

“The victim was last seen wearing a white shirt with yellow shorts before he was reported missing,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rosli said the search and rescue operation today covered an area of 114.58 square nautical miles concentrated in the waters off Pintu Gedung up to Pulau Carey.

He said the operation was coordinated by the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub Centre which resumed at 7 am assisted by the Fire and Rescue Department, Marine Police Force, Royal Malaysian Navy and Malaysian Civil Defence Force.

He said a front base centre had also been set up at the Marine Police Force jetty, Selangor and the public was reminded to always ensure that safety aspects were given priority before carrying out any activities at sea. — Bernama