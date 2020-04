PETALING JAYA: In an effort to raise funds for those in need throughout the movement control order (MCO) period, 24 local artistes will be featured in a livestream campaign.

The initiative – “Together We Can”, #TogetherForHumanity – will run for six days starting from tomorrow, 4pm to 6pm on the theSun’s Facebook page.

During the livestream, fans and the public will be able to catch their favourite local artistes, from older to current musicians, such as former member of Fredo and the Flintstones, Eddy Zachariah, soulstress Elvira Arul, and Malaysian heart-throb Alvin Chong, who will sing their popular tunes and be interviewed.

At the same time, fans and the public will be able to donate to the fund online.

The main aim of the campaign is to raise funds for several causes, which will be chanelled to two non-governmental organisations – The Giving Bank and Persatuan Pemuzik Tempatan Selangor (PPTS).

The Giving Bank will utilise the funds to provide groceries and essential items for MCO-affected parties, including families and individuals from the B40 income category, orphanages, old folk homes and for migrants and refugees.

PPTS will use the funds to provide provisions for their members who are struggling throughout the MCO period due to loss of income as a result of cancelled gigs and shows.

The campaign was the result of a brainstorming session between organisations that included theSun, live online radio station AFO Radio, movie information portal Cinema Online, Spectrum Outdoor Marketing Sdn Bhd and The Giving Bank.

“If 10,000 people give RM1, that will generate RM10,000. Think about it, just RM1,” said theSun executive editor, Navjeet Singh.

Aforadio Marketing Sdn Bhd chief executive officer William Lim said the campaign will help the many families and individuals who are suffering in silence, to get decent meals.

“With ‘Together We Can’, we call on all to help by chipping in a little bit to help our partners The Giving Bank to purchase the necessary items for the needy and the underprivileged,” he said.

Spectrum Outdoor managing director and president Henry Low Kar Onn expressed hope the campaign would result in a ripple effect in raising awareness on the importance of helping the less fortunate.

Cinema Online director Marcel Lariche urged the public to support the campaign.

“There are many people who are less fortunate and it is important for us to helps as much as we can,” said Dr Janson Ang Chee Wee (pix), founder of The Giving Bank.

The public who wish to donate can do so online via The Giving Bank website, which will be active from April 14 to 19.

Among the artistes going livestream tomorrow are Nadhira, Cuurley and Dasha Logan.