Local mutton to cost more: Report

PETALING JAYA: Expect pricier local mutton due to fewer farmers rearing goats in the coming months.

Mutton seller Abdul Kader Mohd Hasan, 81, said he expected the price to soar when demand for the meat increases during the Deepavali period.

For now, a kg of mutton is priced at RM65.

“There is a decrease in local mutton supply as there are now fewer local farmers rearing goats.

“I am now selling imported mutton and lamb that are cheaper than local mutton.

“A kg of imported mutton from New Zealand and Australia is sold at RM55 and it is popular among marketgoers,” he told English daily, The Star yesterday.

Meat seller A. Ahmad said his profit margin from selling frozen mutton from Australia had decreased tremendously following the price hike.

Although mutton is a controlled item at the wet market, Ahmad said the authority’s price was lower than the supplier’s price, making sellers like him incur a loss.