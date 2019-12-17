Local universities’ curriculum must match industry needs

KANGAR: Raja Muda Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix) has urged local universities to ensure that the curriculum they offer met industry needs.

He said curriculum reviews should be conducted every year to ensure that the knowledge acquired by the students are still relevant to industry demands.

“Besides looking at how to produce quality human capital who are highly-skilled, creative, innovative and competitive, attention must also be given to the holistic development of students through integrated academic and curricular activities.

According to a statement from the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) today, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin was speaking after granting an audience to the Secretary of the Council of the Islamic University of Madinah, Saudi Arabia, Prof Dr Mahmud Abdul Rahman Qadah at the Intercontinental Madinah Al Munawarrah Hotel, Saudi Arabia. Also present was the rector of the Al-Madinah International University (Mediu), Dr Fadlan Mohd Othman and former rector of Mediu, Prof Dr Mohammad Khalifa Al Tamimi.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin also urged tertiary institutions to encourage new ways of thinking in order to produce graduates who are capable of rational thought.

“Every plan and action taken by an institute of learning must have the students (welfare) at the core so that the outcome will contribute to their success,” he said. — Bernama