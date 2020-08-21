Local woman, 3 Bangladeshi illegal immigrants detained at roadblock near Jitra

ALOR STAR: A local woman and three Bangladeshi men, with no valid travel documents, were arrested at a roadblock at Jalan Napoh, Changlun near Jitra, yesterday.

Kubang Pasu district police chief Supt Mohd Ismail Ibrahim said, at 5.10pm, police stopped a Toyota Vios car driven by the 33-year-old woman who was travelling with the men, aged between 30 and 36.

“Preliminary investigation found that the woman is a private taxi driver and they were believed to be travelling from Sentul, Kuala Lumpur to Keteri, Perlis.

“Earlier, the woman was contacted by an acquaintance, a Bangladeshi man, who had requested her to drive the three men to the location for a RM450 fee per person,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Ismail said the woman who claimed she has not received the payment, left Sentul with her passengers at 10am, yesterday.

He said further investigations found, the three men who have been in the country for almost three years and had worked as labourers at construction sites and furniture factories in Kuala Lumpur, were in possession of fake work permit cards.

“They were going to Perlis in search of new jobs,” he said.

He added that the woman, who has no previous criminal record, was remanded for 28 days beginning today, to facilitate the investigation under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

“The three foreigners are on a 14-day remand for investigations under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for staying in the country without valid travel documents,” he said. — Bernama