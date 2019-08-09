Locals hold ‘solat hajat’ prayers for Nora Anne

NILAI: Residents around Pekan Pantai here held a “solat hajat” (prayer of need) after the Friday prayers, to seek divine intervention so that missing Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin (pix) will be found safe.

The search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate 15-year-old who went missing from The Dusun Resort on Sunday entered the sixth day today.

Leading the prayers was Imam II of the Pantai Kariah Mosque, Mohd Taufek Awaludin He was joined by Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar and about 300 residents from several villages in the area.

Speaking to reporters after the prayers, Mohd Taufek said the mosque’s committee is ready to perform further ‘solat hajat’ prayers for the duration of the search effort.

“Nora Anne went missing in our village area, therefore our hope is that Allah will facilitate the SAR operations. This is the first ‘special prayers’ performed by the villagers for a missing person case,” he said.

Meanwhile, police continued to distribute Nora Anne’s picture with details such as full name, age, passport number and the date she went missing at roadblocks.

In addition, public areas such as bus stations and restaurants were also pasted with the missing teen’s picture.

Nora Anne who has learning difficulties arrived with her family from London on Saturday for a two-week vacation and was reported missing the following day.

She was found missing from her room at The Dusun resort by her family at 8am (on Sunday).

Also lending a helping hand were the Negri Sembilan state government, Tesco Senawang, Seremban Municipla Council and Syarikat Air Ngeri Sembilan , MR. D.I.Y Trading Sdn Bhd (MR. D.I.Y) and several indiviuduals.

They extended much needed food and beverages assistance to the SAR team.— Bernama