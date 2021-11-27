Location of Malaysia-Singapore VTL-land launch not finalised yet

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The location where the launch of of the Singapore-Johor Baru Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL-land) will take place on Monday morning has not been finalised yet, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (pix).

Media reports said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong are scheduled to launch the VTL-Land, involving the Causeway, at 10 am.

“This launch (VTL-Land) is much awaited and very important for the economic sector. The border closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic affected business activities in the busy city of Johor Bahru.

“But with the discussions between the two countries and cooperation between the federal and the Johor governments, an agreement was finally reached for land and air VTL to be implemented. The state government greatly appreciates this decision,“ Hasni said when launching the Johor Special Housing Programme in Gerbang Nusajaya here,today.

At a press conference afterwards, Hasni said that the daily quota for commuters under the VTL-Land set at 1,440 for the first week was a good beginning.

“In fact, the (Covid-19 safety) standard operating procedures (SOP) can be improved further, which will enable more people to cross the Malaysia-Singapore border,“ he said.

The VTL-Land facility commences on the same date as the VTL arrangement for air travel for fully vaccinated passengers between Changi Airport and KL International Airport. The VTL provides for quarantine-free travel between the two countries subject to certain other criteria.

The VTL-Land only applies to fully vaccinated individuals working in in Singapore or Johor Bahru who are long-term pass holders.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Johor Special Housing Programme, Hasni said the state government always strived to provide comfortable and quality housing to the people of the state.

“In this programme, we emphasise on quality houses and I see the cooperation of the banking sector and real estate developers can give the people the opportunity to own a house of around RM150,000 to RM300,000.

“This shows that we also need to continue the government’s housing, transit and rental programmes to help those who have just started working and are less able as well as newly-married couples to rent and at the same time own a house,“ he said. — Bernama