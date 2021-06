PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) has set up a Crisis Management Centre, which operates from 8am to 7pm, to ensure the smooth running of marketing activities of agricultural products during the total lockdown period.

In a statement today, Fama said farmers who were having problems marketing their agricultural products can visit its Feedback System portal at http://ffs.fama.gov.my/aduan/index.php or contact Fama hotline at 019-7476754, 013-3777100 and 010-7632684.

“The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (MAFI) has taken various approaches, especially in ensuring the smooth running and continuity of the country’s food supply chain, including the issue of dumping, movement letters and implementation of 42 Controlled Fresh Markets nationwide,” the statement read.

Yesterday, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the Cabinet meeting has agreed to allow the agriculture sector and its chain to operate at all times including in areas placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order.

Ronald said this was in line with the government’s decision to place the agriculture, fisheries and livestock sector and their supply chain as essential services which were allowed to operate at all times, subject to the standard operating procedures stipulated by the National Security Council.

Meanwhile, Fama today handed over the ‘MAFI Prihatin’ aid to Pertubuhan Kebajikan Ihsan Wanita Islam (PERWIKISA), which was presented by the National Association of Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants (Puspanita) chairman Datin Sabariah Othman.

“The contribution in the form of agricultural products such as vegetables and fruits is a continuity of the MAFI Prihatin programme which aims to ease the burden of those affected by Covid-19 through charity organisations,” it said.

Fama said the programme could also assist farmers who experienced overproduction and marketing problems during the implementation of the total lockdown.

Among the agricultural commodities contributed through the MAFI Prihatin programme are red chillies, sweet pumpkins and bananas totalling 500 kg. — Bernama