Lockdown wreaks havoc on businesses

PETALING JAYA: The latest round of restrictions has taken a toll on most businesses – retail and non-retail alike.

In the retail sector, traffic in shopping malls has seen a 90% drop since December last year, leading to a significant fall in sales for many businesses from fashion outlets to pharmacies, while in some non-retail segments, such as advisory services, businesses have reported zero sales.

In the retail sector, the worst hit are fashion and fashion accessories, with a 23.4% drop in sales, and the personal care sub-sector, which saw sales decline by 17.7%.

Even at supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies, which sell mostly essential products, sales figures have retreated. In supermarkets, sales are down by 14.5%, in convenience stores 3.7% and at pharmacies 6.2%.

The lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 is killing many businesses, especially small ones, entrepreneurs complain.

To make matters worse, it has had little effect in addressing the health crisis. The number of new cases daily remains at a very high level, a businessman who is in the non-retail sector told theSun.

Malaysian Retailers Association president Tan Sri William Cheng said the two-week extension of the lockdown to June 28 has been “fatal” for the retail sector.

“But while they have not been allowed to open for business, retailers still have to pay rent, staff salaries, creditors and meet bank commitments.”

Cheng appealed to the government to allow non-essential retail sub-sectors to open for business for a few hours, at least three days a week, to tide them over.

He said at least 20% of all stores are expected to start retrenching workers soon. That will see up to 120,000 workers in the retail sector, about 20% of the total, lose their jobs in the coming months.

Based on the government’s recovery plan, the non-essential retail sector will only be allowed to reopen in September. “By then, we fear, most would have already ceased operations,” he added.

An entrepreneur in the non-retail sector said her staff have been working from home since movement restrictions were imposed. “As a result, sales have been down to zero in the past weeks.”

She said her staff are unable to conclude deals or reach any potential customers. “I can see that many businesses that I am dealing with are closing down, and it’s very scary.

“I am really hoping and praying we will go back to work in July,” she said, adding that countries that have foregone economic lockdowns in favour of relying primarily on social responsibility have been more successful in containing the pandemic.

“The World Health Organisation and thousands of physicians and public health officials worldwide are now arguing against the use of lockdowns as a method of taming the virus.”

While lockdowns have led to billions in economic losses, widespread mental health deterioration and social decay, there is no compelling evidence that they have helped to reduce Covid fatalities or the spread of the virus, she said.

“It is terrible what we are experiencing now. The long-term repercussions will be too difficult to undo,” said another businessman, who is also against prolonged lockdowns.