Locked down and mistreated

PETALING JAYA: The movement control order (MCO) is a bane for abused women. Frustration from being cooped up at home has driven more men to take it out on their partners in the first MCO imposed in March last year, according to women’s rights groups.

There is fear that the second MCO may be just as bad, if not worse.

The number of women seeking help and shelter from such abuse has risen significantly.

According to the Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO), there were 266 calls or messages seeking help in January last year, two months before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the government to impose the MCO.

It did not take long for the abuse to begin. By April, there were already 898 reports. It dropped marginally to 869 in May.

However, data from the Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division at Bukit Aman tells a different story.

According to the division, police received 3,139 reports of domestic abuse in the first six months of 2019. On the other hand, only 2,904 cases were reported from January to August last year.

There is no doubt that many women do not talk about being abused by their partners for fear of reprisal, lending credence to the assumption that the data from the authorities, although irrefutable, do not exactly reflect the actual situation.

Women’s Centre for Change programme director Karen Lai told theSun that there had been 5,000 to 6,000 cases of domestic abuse each year from 2015 to 2018.

“But those are only reported cases. The majority of victims keep quiet for fear of repercussions,” she said, underlining the gravity of the problem.

These fears are varied but they include the social stigma attached to the status of an abused wife, the fear of losing financial support and the fear of breaking up the family.

Lai said this would account for the gap between the number of reports received by the police and the number of calls to women’s groups.

Lai said the MCO has only made it more intolerable for abused women. “It is very stressful to not be able to get out of the house and the frustration can evoke abusive behaviour,” she said.

Lai agrees that current legislation is adequate to address cases of domestic abuse, but there should be greater awareness of this social problem in society.

“People should be more sensitive and not turn a blind eye when they hear of or see such abuses in their immediate surroundings,” she added.

WAO head of research Shazana Agha, citing a 2013 study by Universiti Sains Malaysia, said 9% of women in Peninsular Malaysia have experienced domestic violence.

“That’s equivalent to about 800,000 women,” she pointed out to theSun.

Shazana said to address the issue, people will have to start challenging social attitudes and norms that tend to minimise, trivialise or make excuses for violence against women.

In addition, she said, the government should focus on more effective enforcement of the law and to ensure that essential services such as shelters, crisis hotlines and psychological support are more easily accessible to victims.

“Ending domestic abuse is a community-wide effort. We have to send a clear message to the victim that she is not alone and that she has a right to lead a life free of violence,” Shazana said.

But, in the immediate term, Lai said, the government should make the process of seeking help during the MCO seamless.

“The victim will have to get out of the house and travel and this can be difficult. Providing transport to a place where they can be safe is a (good) start,” she added.