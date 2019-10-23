Lodging of report unnecessary, investigation underway: Lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR: A lawyer representing Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) today told the High Court here that there was no need to lodge a report regarding the RM42 million transfer into his client’s account as the relevant agencies had already commenced investigations on the matter.

Lawyer Harvinderjit Singh said when the Sarawak Report revealed the matter on July 2, 2015, various investigating agencies started to investigate his client’s accounts.

“After the report was published, the matter became public. The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), police, Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) began investigating into his accounts on July 6, 2015.

“By July, every investigating body was looking at this matter ... so what was the need for a report,“ he said in his submission at the end of the prosecution case before High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali today.

For the record, the RM42 million transactions into Najib’s bank accounts took place between December 2014 to February 2015.

Yesterday, ad-hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram submitted that, the accused, if he was innocent of this sum of RM42 million paid into his account, should have lodged a police report or sued the bank for unlawful deposit of the said sum which may well amount to his account being used for money laundering.

Sithambaram added that, Najib’s failure to take none of the simple steps showed that the accused’s present cry of innocence could not be true.

Former prime minister Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before Justice Mohd Nazlan continues. — Bernama