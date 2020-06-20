Logging supervisor remanded over fatal crash

IPOH: A logging company supervisor, who was involved in an accident which killed a couple and their young son at KM 17, Jalan Ipoh-Gerik near Kampung Kuak, Sauk last night, was remanded for four days starting today.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Razali Ibrahim, in a statement here today, said that the 33-year old man did not have a criminal record, however he had 27 past summonses and four unpaid summonses for various traffic offences, particularly speeding.

In the 10.40pm incident, Manjung Municipal Council engineer Abdul Hakim Hashim, 32, and his wife, Nurul Huda Arifin, 31, who worked as an agricultural engineering assistant, along with their two-year old son Adib Aidan were killed after their car collided with a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle driven by the suspect.

Their elder son, Ammar Aiman, four, suffered minor injuries while the suspect had cuts on his right knee.

Razali said the post-mortem conducted at the Kuala Kangsar Hospital found the cause of the death of the three victims was due to injuries sustained during the crash. - Bernama