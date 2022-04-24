Logging worker who set police patrol car on fire nabbed

KUANTAN: An Indonesian logging worker who set a Proton Waja police patrol car ablaze when running amok in Kampung Selengkong Nenasi, Pekan yesterday, has been apprehended by police.

Pekan police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin said the man in his 30’s was arrested by a Pekan police team near the incident location at 4.20 pm.

He said police also seized a hammer and a piece of wood from the suspect.

“The suspect would be brought to the Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for remand application and the case is investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zaidi was earlier reported as saying that the patrol car was set on fire by the man at 11 pm yesterday.

In the incident, police received a call from a logging site caretaker that a man was running amok in the workers’ headquarters before three policemen rushed to the location.

The man was acted aggressively against the policemen by hitting and injuring two personnel before entering the quarters to take a flaming object and throwing it at the police vehicle.

Meanwhile, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department Operation assistant director Ismail Abdul Ghani said the vehicle was found completely destroyed. - Bernama