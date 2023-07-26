Loh denies claims of sidelining Perak tourism players

IPOH: The Perak government has never excluded tourism industry players in the state, whether by arranging meetings or the disbursement of allocations.

State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said claims that the state government did not pay much attention to tourists activists were baseless.

“If there are issues, come see me. Do not make media statements, that will not resolve problems.

“I am open and ready to meet any party,” he told reporters here today.

He was responding to Perak Bumiputera Tourist Operators Association chairman Zamari Muhyi’s alleged claims, published in a news portal, that Loh had been neglecting tourism industry players’ concerns.

Loh, meanwhile, said the state government had also never received any application for allocations from the association.

He said allocations cannot be disbursed automatically without an application as it has to be backed by a working paper. -Bernama