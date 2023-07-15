Loke: 756 motorcyclists receive licence under MyLesen B2 programme in N.Sembilan

JELEBU: The MyLesen B2 programme benefitted a total of 756 recipients in seven districts in Negeri Sembilan, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siow Fook.

He said that of the total recipients, 363 of them are from the Orang Asli community.

“The unity government understands how important the B2 license is in empowering the people’s mobility to expand employment, education and economic opportunities, especially in rural communities.

“The government, through the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the driving institute, will come to selected locations near homes to organise courses and written tests without the need for the applicants to travel far away from home to get their driving licence,” he said when speaking at the launch of the state-level MyLesen B2 Programme at Dewan Orang Titi here today.

Also present were Transport Ministry Secretary-General Datuk M. Jana Santhiran and JPJ Director-General Rospiagos Taha.

He said the MyLesen program is an initiative by the government to help the B40 group to get a driver’s license that would enable them to improve their socioeconomic status and household income through job opportunities, especially in the gig economy.

Loke said the initiative also encourages competent and safe motorcyclists and further increases the public’s awareness of compliance with traffic rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, Kent Lawrence Junkhen, 48, from Kampung Chennah, said through the initiative, he now felt safer riding his motorcycle to work.

“All this time I’ve been riding a motorcycle without a license. I did worry about getting sued. All this time my movement is quite limited, only from home to work or nearby locations,“ he said.

Loke said the ministry had allocated RM2.7 million to implement the MyLesen B2 Programme involving 9,000 recipients this year. - Bernama