Loke: Abdul Hadi’s statement on toppling unity govt irresponsible

SEPANG: DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has described PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s statement on Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) plan to ‘topple’ the Unity Government as irresponsible.

Loke, who is also Transport Minister, said the move clearly shows that PN does not respect the formation of the Unity Government which was proposed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, based on the Federal Constitution.

“This attitude shows that the PN leadership has nothing better to do than to plan on overthrowing the government or seizing power through the back door.

“They should respect the process that was carried out following the need for a stable government after the results of the 15th general election (GE15), which was with the consent of His Majesty,” he told reporters after the announcement of AirAsia’s additional flights at fixed fares in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, here today.

Yesterday, Abdul Hadi was reported to have said PN has the right to plan and no one can stop the coalition from toppling the Unity Government as this is a democratic country.

Loke said the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was formed last November to create political stability and bring economic prosperity.

“The Unity Government has a national development agenda that must be focused on every day to ensure that the set targets are achieved,“ said the Seremban MP. - Bernama